Nov 17, 2024, 9:46 AM

Iranian Defense minister meets Syrian counterpart

Iranian Defense minister meets Syrian counterpart

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Azizi Nasirzadeh, who is on a visit to Syria, met with his counterpart on Sunday.

The Iranian defense chief is visiting Damascus at the invitation of his counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.    

“Syria plays a strategic role in Iran’s foreign policy”, the Iranian defense minister told reporters on Saturday night.

He added that he is set to meet with senior Syrian officials for talks on strengthening defense and security ties.  

Heading an Iranian delegation, Iran's Minister of Defence and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria on Saturday afternoon.

