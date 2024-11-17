Iran’s Banitaba wins silver at 2024 Blind SAMBO World C’ships

Andrei Demidov of Russia claimed a gold medal and bronze medals went to Elder Moreno from Venezuela and Isokjon Abdurakhmonov from Uzbekistan in the 64kg weight class.

The 2024 World Championships were held in Astana, Kazakhstan, with the final four weight categories in Sport SAMBO and six in Combat SAMBO, while Blind SAMBO made its World Championships debut with three weight categories.

Russia won 12 gold medals in 28 weight categories in Sport and Combat SAMBO, one less than last year in Yerevan in 21 weight categories. They won four gold medals on the final day of the championships with Anton Konovalov (Sport SAMBO, -98kg) and Mikhail Kashurnikov (Combat SAMBO, +98kg) retaining their titles and 2023 World bronze medallist Darya Rechkalova coming back with a gold medal.

The tournament featured 31 sets of medals in men's and women's Sport SAMBO, men's and women's Combat SAMBO, and men's SVI-1 (totally blind athletes) Blind SAMBO.

AMK/TT