Iran seven-a-side football team defeat Brazil in Spain event

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iran's seven-a-side football team defeated Brazil in their semifinal match of the 2024 World Cup in Spain on Tuesday to reach the final.

This item is being updated...
