Iran, Venezuela stress broadening ties in science, technology

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Nasirzadeh met and held talks with Venezuela's Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jimenez in Caracas on Thursday,.

During the meeting, the two sides placed special emphasis on developing cooperation in the fields of science and technology, transferring technical know-how and knowledge, exchanging university students and lecturers, modern technologies including biotechnology, nanotechnology and also geological and cartographical fields.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh, who is also the head of the Iranian side of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, is set to participate in the 10th meeting of the Commission.

Heading a delegation, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has travelled to Venezuela from Syria, where he met with high-ranking Syrian official, including President Bashar Assad.

More than 50 Iranian and Venezuelan economic activists will attend the 10th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, including nine working committees on finance, banking, oil, energy, science and technology, industry, mining, and agriculture.

