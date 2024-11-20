Iran seeks to expand economic ties with Venezuela

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Caracas on Wednesday, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh emphasized the expansion of economic cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

He noted that many untapped capacities for expanding cooperation between the two countries should be activated.

Nasirzadeh said that he would have various meetings with Venezuela's ministers of industry, oil, economy, and defense.

The visit is aimed to review and provide solutions for synergy and expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, he noted.

He also mentioned that he would meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh, who is also the head of the Iranian side of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, is set to participate in the 10th meeting of the Commission.

Previously, during his trip to Syria, he had met and talked with high-ranking officials, including President Bashar Assad.

AMK/IRN85665057