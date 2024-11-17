  1. Politics
Syria plays important role in Iran's foreign policy

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Azizi Nasirzadeh has stressed Syria's strategic role in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic.

Nasirzadeh, who is on a visit to Syria, told reporters on Saturday night that the relations between Tehran and Damascus are developing, and they support each other in critical times.

The Iranian defense chief is visiting Damascus at the invitation of his counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.    

“Syria plays a strategic role in Iran’s foreign policy”, the Iranian defense minister emphasized.

He added that he is set to meet with senior Syrian officials for talks on strengthening defense and security ties.  

Heading an Iranian delegation, Iran's Minister of Defence and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria on Saturday afternoon.

