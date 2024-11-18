Four killed, 18 wounded in Israel’s latest attack on central

The Health Ministry said 18 others were wounded in central Beirut’s Zoqaq al-Blat district, Al Jazeera reported on Monday evening.

On Sunday, a strike in the area of Ras el-Nabaa killed Hezbollah media spokesperson Mohammed Afif along with six other people, including a woman.

Later that day, four people were killed in a separate strike in the commercial district of Mar Elias. It remains unclear what the target of that strike was.

Meanwhile, Israeli medics sources said on Monday evening that 11 Zionist were killed or wounded in Lebanon's Hezbollah attack on the occupied area of ​​"Shefa-Amr" in the West Galilee area.

MNA