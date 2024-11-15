N Korean leader Kim orders mass production of suicide drones

Kim had previously supervised the test of suicide drones, earlier in the year amid a rapidly developing military cooperation with Russia, raising questions as to whether he was receiving technical help from Moscow to develop them, Reuters reported.

Also known as loitering munitions, such weapons have been widely used in the war.

(Kim) underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production," state news agency KCNA said.

Kim said the competition for using drones for military purposes is accelerating around the world, with military authorities likely recognizing their success in conflicts of various scale.

"Such objective change urgently calls for updating many parts of military theory, practice and education," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

North Korea has sent drones across the border to the South flying for hours in key areas including the capital, Seoul, and over the no-fly zone surrounding the South Korean presidential office, the report added.

