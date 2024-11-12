N Korea ratifies treaty on strategic partnership with Russia

The leader of North Korea Kim Jon Un signed the corresponding decree on November 11. On November 9, the law ratifying the treaty was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.

In accordance with the document, the parties, taking into account the legislation of their states and their international obligations, shall continuously maintain and develop relations of universal strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality, and other principles of international law concerning friendly relations and cooperation between states.

In particular, the treaty provides for the immediate provision of military and other assistance if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. In addition, the parties undertake not to enter into agreements with third states which are directed against the sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, right to free choice and development of the political, social, economic and cultural systems of the other party.

SD/