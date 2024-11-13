S Arabia, Kuwait condemn Smotrich's call to annex WB

In a statement, the Saud Foreign Ministry warned that Smotrich’s call “undermines peace efforts, including the two-state solution, encourages war, fuel extremism and threatens security and stability in the region,” Anadolu Agency reported.

“These statements constitute a flagrant violation of international laws and relevant UN resolutions, and perpetuate occupation and the expansion of land seizure by force, which constitutes a dangerous precedent,” it added.

It warned that the consequences of continued international failure “extend beyond the limits of this crisis to affect the legitimacy and credibility of the rules of the international system, and threaten its continuity.”

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry described Smotrich’s call as a “flagrant breach of international law and relevant UN resolutions and a blatant violation of the Palestinian people's right to an independent state.”

It warned that the Israeli minister’s statements “would further complicate the regional situation" and constitute a “stumbling block to international peace efforts aiming at achieving regional and world peace and stability.”

On Monday, Smotrich said he instructed Israel’s Settlement Division and Civil Administration to initiate the groundwork for infrastructure to “apply sovereignty” in the West Bank, triggering a wave of condemnations across the Arab world.

This June, Smotrich confirmed reports from The New York Times that he had a “secret plan” to annex the West Bank and thwart any efforts to incorporate it into a future Palestinian state.

