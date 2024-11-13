UAE condemns Israeli minister's provocative remarks

In a statement on Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its unequivocal rejection of "all provocative statements and measures" intended to alter the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, Xinhua reported.

The ministry underscored that such actions contravene international resolutions and risk escalating tensions, destabilizing the region, and obstructing efforts toward peace.

In addition, the ministry called on the international community to work swiftly towards an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and to avoid worsening the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, with the aim of achieving a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

The Israeli minister of finance, who is famous for opposing the formation of a Palestinian state and supporting the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, claimed on Monday that 2025 will be the year of Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank.

He said he had issued orders for the expansion of sovereignty over the West Bank.

