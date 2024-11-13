Hezbollah strikes major Israeli air force base for first time

The movement announced on Tuesday that it targeted the HaHotrim base, a key Israeli air force facility housing equipment, transport formations, and an engine factory.

The base is located south of the occupied city of Haifa, approximately 40 kilometers from the Lebanon-Palestine border.

Hezbollah stated that this attack was part of the Khaybar series of operations, which aim at the regime’s sensitive intelligence bases and other strategic locations.

In addition to this operation, Hezbollah launched a swarm of attack drones at the command center of the Ramim Brigade at the Hunin barracks, successfully hitting the targets with precision.

The group also targeted a logistical base of the 146th Division located north of Sheikh Dannun village, east of Nahariya.

Resistance forces further struck the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka with a missile barrage.

The regime’s Tel Nof air base, south of Tel Aviv, was also targeted by Hezbollah as part of these operations.

MP/PressTV