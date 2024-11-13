Hezbollah kills 7 Israeli soldiers

Hebrew-language media reported that 7 Israeli soldiers were killed and some others were wounded in southern Lebanon.

Israeli sources reported on Wednesday evening that those 7 soldiers were killed after the explosion and collapse of a building in southern Lebanon.

Some sources also said that a number of Israeli soldiers were also injured in the explosion but their exact number was not known.

The Israeli army has not released any announcement in this regard while this news item was being prepared.

In its latest statement, before this incident, the Israeli army announced that 3 Israeli soldiers were injured in southern Lebanon.

On Monday, the Israeli regime announced the injury of at least 15 of its soldiers in southern Lebanon.

