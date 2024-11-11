Iran slams Israeli airstrike on Syrian residential building

The Iranian spokesman referred to repeated Israeli acts of aggression against Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which he said are taking place simultaneously with the regime’s genocide in Gaza and its aggression against Lebanon.

He added that the continuous Israeli crimes are the result of the unconditional support of the US and some European countries for the regime.

These governments are complicit in the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime, Baghaei added.

He condemned international inaction over the genocide against Palestinians and continuous aggression against Lebanon and Syria. The spokesman called on the international community to take practical and effective measures against Israel, including putting an arms embargo on the regime and expelling it from the United Nations.

As part of those measures, Israeli leaders should also be held accountable and face trial, he added.

The Israeli regime attacked a building in the Sayyidah Zaynab area in Damascus suburbs on Sunday. Syrian sources reported that the Israeli aggression left dozens of people killed and injured.

MP/IRN85655666