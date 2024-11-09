  1. Politics
Iran condemns Pakistan railway station terrorist blast

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the terrorist explosion in a Pakistani railway station that left dozens killed and injured.

Extending condolences to the government and nation of Pakistan, Esmaeil Bagahei said that these acts of terrorism violate all legal principles and rules, human rights, and human standards and cannot be justified in any way.

Referring to the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism, the senior Iranian diplomat said that the eradication of this sinister phenomenon requires further strengthening of coordination and cooperation of all countries at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.
 

