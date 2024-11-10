Ex-Iran FM Fatemi was victim of dictatorship, colonialism

Baghaei said in a post on X social media platform on Saturday that Fatemi became a victim of domestic despotism and foreign colonialism when he was executed following the coup against the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.

He also cited a quote from Fatemi in the Bakhtar newspaper, published when he was foreign minister, which said, “We should preserve our independence with resilience and steadfastness and must defend the interests of the Iranian nation at any cost.”

Fatemi was executed by firing squad on November 10, 1954 in Tehran.

