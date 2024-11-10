  1. Politics
Nov 10, 2024, 12:30 PM

Iran FM spox:

Ex-Iran FM Fatemi was victim of dictatorship, colonialism

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh has commemorated Hossein Fatemi, Iran’s foreign minister before the 1953 coup led by the US, for his efforts to protect Iran’s independence and sovereignty. 

Baghaei said in a post on X social media platform on Saturday that Fatemi became a victim of domestic despotism and foreign colonialism when he was executed following the coup against the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. 

He also cited a quote from Fatemi in the Bakhtar newspaper, published when he was foreign minister, which said, “We should preserve our independence with resilience and steadfastness and must defend the interests of the Iranian nation at any cost.”  

Fatemi was executed by firing squad on November 10, 1954 in Tehran.

AMK/IRN

News ID 224230

