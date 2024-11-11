Israeli attacks kill over 50 people in Gaza over past day

According to Al Jazeera, the recent casualties include three men killed by a drone near a well in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the central part of the enclave.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that the total number of victims of the conflict since October 2023 has exceeded 43,603, with 102,929 people injured.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

