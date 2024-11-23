More than 800 firms partaking in Iran’s intl. metallurgy expo

As reported, over 540 domestic companies along with 275 foreign exhibitors active in the fields of metallurgy, steel, mining industries, non-ferrous metals, casting, industrial furnaces, heat treatment, and related industries, are presenting their latest products and achievements in this exhibition.

Major companies from 19 countries including Italy, China, Taiwan, France, the UAE, Germany, India, Spain, Singapore, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, Japan, England, Turkey, Belgium, Oman, and Brazil are participating in this exhibition, which is considered the largest exhibition of its kind in West Asia.

The Islamic Republic of Iran ranks tenth in the world in steel production, and exports various metal products to European countries; it also exports a lot of iron products to neighboring countries.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, many specialized conferences, meetings, and educational workshops will be held.

MA/TT