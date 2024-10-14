  1. Economy
Oct 14, 2024, 3:08 PM

Iran’s Yazd exports over 1,200 tons of non-oil goods in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The director general of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Yazd province said that 1,279 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $226 million, were exported from the country in the first six months of the current year.

Metallic- and non-metallic minerals, oil lubricants and polymer products were of the main goods exported from the provincial customs office, Mohammad Kazem Sadeghian added.

He went on to say that 56,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $147 million, were imported into the customs offices of this province between March 21 and September 21, 2024.

Industrial equipment and machinery, electronic parts and components, chemical, cellulose and polymer products were of the main products imported into the provincial customs offices in this period, he added.

These goods were imported into the country Sadeghian added.

