Iran exports over $25bn non-oil goods in H1: TPOI

The head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that 70 million tons of goods, valued at $25.8 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and September 21, 2024, showing a 3.4 and 6.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi added that Iran’s first five export markets including China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan accounted for 75 percent of Iran’s total exports value.

The deputy minister of industry pointed out that 18.3 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $32.5 billion, were imported into the county from March 21 to September 21, 2024, showing a 2.8 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

In this period, Iran imported non-oil goods from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Turkey, Germany and India, he said, adding that these countries accounted for 75 percent of the country’s total imports value.

Turning to the situation of trade last year (2023), Dehghan Dehnavi added that $49.3 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the country in the previous Iranian calenda year (March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024), showing a 9.8 percent and 8.9 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

