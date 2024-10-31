  1. Politics
Yerevan sees peace treaty with Baku close at hand

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Armenia and Azerbaijan will have a full peace agreement very soon, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told the parliament.

"With cautious optimism, I believe that in the near future we will be able to agree on one or two remaining points and have a fully agreed peace treaty," he noted.

According to the top Armenian diplomat, Yerevan and Baku will soon notify each other of the ratification of the regulations for the work of the commissions on border delimitation, after which the process will continue, according to TASS.

Mirzoyan added that Armenia and Turkey are also actively talking to each other about normalizing relations. "It is no secret that in Turkey this process is linked to relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we hope that it will be possible to settle relations without preconditions," he said.

