Baku, Yerevan close to final agreement on peace treaty

Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to reaching the final agreement on the text of the peace treaty and will continue talks after the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) to be held in Baku on November 11-22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in the telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the press service of the head of state said.

The German Chancellor said in his turn that Germany supports building peace and good-neighborly relations between the countries and informed that he would not be able to attend the leaders’ summit within the framework of the COP29 due to the political situation in his country.

