Baku, Yerevan agree to sign peace treaty as soon as possible

"On October 18, a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Aarat Mirzoyan, was held in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 3+3-format regional platform," it said.

"The sides agreed to continue talks on the agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations and to consolidate efforts toward its soonest completion and signing," it added.

The second 3+3 meeting was held last year in Tehran, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

The meeting focused on discussing issues in the South Caucasus region and efforts to enhance regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit, and energy sectors.

