  1. Politics
Oct 19, 2024, 7:39 AM

Baku, Yerevan agree to sign peace treaty as soon as possible

Baku, Yerevan agree to sign peace treaty as soon as possible

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Baku and Yerevan have agreed to make efforts to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said after a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats in Istanbul.

"On October 18, a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Aarat Mirzoyan, was held in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 3+3-format regional platform," it said.

"The sides agreed to continue talks on the agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations and to consolidate efforts toward its soonest completion and signing," it added.

The second 3+3 meeting was held last year in Tehran, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

The meeting focused on discussing issues in the South Caucasus region and efforts to enhance regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit, and energy sectors.

MP/PR

News ID 223140

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News