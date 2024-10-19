Iran, Turkey FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

In this meeting, the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed and exchanged opinions regarding the development of relations and increasing the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed the most important issues and developments in the region, including the crimes and attacks of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

The second 3+3 meeting was held last year in Tehran, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

The meeting focused on discussing issues in the South Caucasus region and efforts to enhance regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit, and energy sectors.

One of the primary goals of forming the regional group is to address regional issues with the participation of regional countries, without the interference of extra-regional and Western countries.

Heading a delegation, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul as the next leg of his regional tour and also attending the 3+3 mechanism meeting. Before arriving in Istanbul, Araghchi had traveled to Jordan and Egypt for consultations with senior officials regarding the latest regional developments, particularly the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi’s regional tour, aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, also took him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

Istanbul marks the ninth stop in his recent regional diplomatic tour amid the escalating tensions.

