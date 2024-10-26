Iran sees no limits in defending its territorial integrity

Highlighting Iran’s capability to hit back those who intend to attack the country, in an exclusive interview with Khamenei.ir on Saturday, the foreign minister said that in his recent visits to regional countries he has elaborated this policy.

“We openly described the definitive positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the regional issues and self-defense and the defense of the Axis of Resistance,” Araghchi said.

He once again stressed Iran’s strong determination in providing support for the Palestinian nation in its fight against the occupying Zionist regime.

Araghchi referred to Iran’s two previous missile operations against the Zionist regime as a full example of the Iranian power, which he said have served as a driving force for the Iranian foreign policy and will continue do so in the future.

