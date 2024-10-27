Iran calls on UN Security Council to convene urgent meeting

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Kazem Gharibabadi shared excerpts from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s letter to the UN Secretary-General and members of the Security Council regarding the recent attack by the Israeli regime on Iran's military facilities.

Araghchi stated in his letter, “While Iran's air defense system intercepted most of the missiles, four Iranian army officers bravely sacrificed their lives to protect the national security of their country and were martyred.”

He strongly condemned the deliberate aggressions of the Zionist regime, noting that the Israeli regime's unlawful attacks violate the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, particularly Article 2, paragraph 4.

The actions of the Israeli regime present a significant threat to international peace and security, further destabilizing the region, he added.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter and international law, reserves the right to respond legally and legitimately to these criminal attacks at the right time.

In light of the ongoing and systematic aggression by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council to take a firm stance. They should strongly and unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime for its acts of aggression, as emphasized by Araghchi.

Furthermore, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the President of the Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to address these serious violations and illegal actions, ensuring that this regime is held accountable for its actions.

