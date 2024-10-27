  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2024, 10:22 AM

Araghchi:

Iran reserves its right to respond to Israel's aggression

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister stated that Iran reserves its right to respond appropriately to Zionist aggression which cannot be separated from Israel's genocide in Gaza and bloodshed in Lebanon.

By publishing pictures of the martyrs of the Iran army in the recent attack of the Zionist regime on Iran's military centers, Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account that Iran strongly condemned the criminal attack on Iran's military centers as a violation of international laws and the UN Charter.

"Four heroes of our army sacrificed their lives in confronting this cowardly attack," he added.

The top diplomat stressed that Iran fully reserves its right to respond appropriately to this aggression which cannot be separated from Israel's genocide in Gaza and bloodshed in Lebanon.

Araghchi emphasized that the world must unite against this common threat to international peace and security.

SD/ISN1403080603670

News ID 223614

