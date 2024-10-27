Israeli aggression on Iran flagrant violation of UN Charter

“Israeli regime's aggression against Iran is a flagrant violation of the #UN Charter and international law entitling Iran to resort to self-defense”, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X social media on Saturday night, referring to the Israeli attacks on Iranian military sites earlier that day, which were thwarted by the Iranian air defense force.

“#Iranians are proud of our armed forces who demonstrated great bravery, sacrifice and resolve in defending our beloved Iran against Israeli regime's criminal aggression, he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat also referred to a terrorist attack on Saturday that hit the city of Khash, Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province.

“We will always remember our heroes who were martyred in defense of our homeland against Israeli aggression as well as our brave border guards who were martyred in defense of Iran's security against an Israeli supported #terrorist group in southeastern city of Khash (notably the SAME DAY that Israeli regime attacked Iran),” he concluded.

MNA/