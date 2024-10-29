X lifts ban on Iran Khamenei.ir's Hebrew-language account

The Hebrew-language account of Khamenei.ir was accessible late on Monday less than 24 hours after the X suspended the page without offering any reasons.

The suspension had also come two days after Israel carried out attacks on Iran’s military sites to apparently respond to Iran’s missile attacks on the regime in early October.

The X decided to suspend Khamenei.ir’s Hebrew-language account late on Sunday just a day after it was launched and almost two days after Israel carried out limited attacks on Iran’s military sites in response to Iran’s massive missile attacks on the regime in early April.

The platform, which is based in the US and closely follows the political lines set by the US government, has not offered any reason for the decision.

However, the account had only posted the phrase “In the Name of God the Compassionate the Merciful” in Hebrew and a few posts on Ayatollah Khamenei’s Sunday remarks about the need to make Israel understand its miscalculation of launching an attack on Iran.

Experts and X users said the decision to suspend the account was a clear sign that the Israeli regime and its supporters in the US were frightened by the impact Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks and speeches could have on the Hebrew-speaking audience in the occupied Palestinian territories.

