Foolad Sirjan are drawn in Pool A along with Brazil’s Praia Clube, Italy’s Cucine Lube, and Egyptian Al Ahly.

Shahdab, Itas Trentino of Italy, Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro, and Argentina’s Ciudad Voley are in Pool B.

The 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship will be the 19th edition of the competition.

It will be held at the Sabiazinho Arena in Uberlandia, Brazil from Dec. 10 to 15.

AMK/TT