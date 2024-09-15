  1. Sports
Foolad Sirjan crowned in 2024 Asian club volleyball c'ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Volleyball club Foolad Sirjan defeated their fellow Iranian rivals Shahdab Yazd in straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-23) in an all-Iranian final of the 2024 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship.

The 2024 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship was the 24rd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international men's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Iran Volleyball Association (IRIVF), Tehran Times reported.

The tournament took place in Yazd, Iran, from Sept. 8 to 15 and Foolad Sirjan and Shahdab as Asian top two teams qualified for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian team Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi defeated Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Volleyball Club 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

