Iran’s squad won the match against the Iraqi players in straight sets (25-22, 25-14, 25-18) on Sunday.

Shahdab are slated to meet Afghanistan’s Kam Air on Monday.

The 23rd Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship kicked off on May 14 in Manama, Bahrain and will wrap up on May 21.

The champions will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

