  1. Sports
May 20, 2023, 9:35 AM

Shahdab fall short against Police at Asia Club Championship

Shahdab fall short against Police at Asia Club Championship

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Police Sports team defeated Shahdab Yazd of Iran in the 2023 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship (AVC) on Friday.

Police Sports team’s efforts at the 2023 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship reached great heights when they stole the limelight with a stunning 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12) win against Shahdab Yazd in the quarterfinals Pool F at Isa Bin Rashid Hall 1 on Friday.

The Iranian giants finished second in Pool F and will next go up against Pool E winners Suntory Sunbirds in the eagerly-anticipated semifinals, while Police face Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi. 

Petar Dirlic scored a team-high 26 points and team-mate Nikola Vasic added 17 points to the team’s tally. Amir Ghafour led Shahdab Yazd with 18 points including 17 attacks.

MNA/TT

News Code 200913

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News