Israel pushing Iran towards war, Tehran prepares for defense

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu regularly opens new fronts in the region and tries to drag Iran into the war. Israel is threatening to strike Iran's nuclear and fuel facilities. Israel's attacker stance forces Tehran to take measures to defend itself. I want to warn again, as at the beginning of the conflict: do not take lightly the threat of war spreading to the entire region because of Israel's actions," Fidan told a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to Sputnik.

On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources, that Netanyahu had told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he was ready to strike Iran's military facilities, but not oil or nuclear ones.

Reacting to Biden's remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that any country that provides means and supports any Israeli attack against Iran should be held accountable.

"Anybody with knowledge or understanding of "how and when Israel was going to attack Iran", and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible causality," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on an X post on Saturday.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on October 1, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

Iranian officials have strongly warned the Zionists about responding to Iran's operation, saying that the country would target the infrastructures in occupied Palestine in that case.

