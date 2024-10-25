If Zionists make any mistake, Iran to deal heavy blow to them

Addressing the sermon of this week’s Friday prayers held at the campus of Tehran University, Ayatollah Khatami said the Armed Forces are the awakened arms of the Iranian nation, and if the Zionist regime makes a mistake, they will be crushed in Operation "True Promise 3.

Emphasizing that the country should be vigilant against conspiracies hatched by enemies, the ayatollah stated that enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to tarnish the real image of the Islamic Iran in the international arena over the past 45 years, but, relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, all their malicious plots have been thwarted by the Iranian nation.”

The Armed Forces of the country are the vigilant arms of the Iranian nation and have repeatedly announced that if he criminal Zionist regime makes a mistake, they will be crushed by the Islamic Republic of Iran in Operation True Promise 3, Ayatollah Khatami underlined.

The cultural, economic, and psychological readiness among other requirements for confronting the enemy's conspiracies, he said, adding that noble nation of Islamic Iran are fully prepared to stand against the arrogant powers with all its might.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tehran interior Friday prayers leader pointed to the martyrdom of two great heroes of the Resistance Front named Hamas Politburo Chief Martyr Yahya Sinwar and Head of Lebanese Hezbollah Executive Council Martyr Sheikh Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine who were killed by the criminal Zionist regime in Gaza and Beirut, respectively.

By killing the Resistance commanders, the criminal Zionist regime should know that not only the path of the Resistance Front will not be debilitated but also it will be more strengthened, he continued.

Regarding the baseless and unfounded claims raised by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the trio Islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa), the senior cleric said that the trio islands are inseparable part of the Iranian territory, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

The three islands have been and will be an integral part of Iranian land and territory, Ayatollah Khatami added.

MA/IRN85638709