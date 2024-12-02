Iran, Turkey FMs discuss Syria, fight against terrorism

During the talk, the top two Iranian and Turkish diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, latest developments in the region especially in Syria and issues of the mutual interest.

Before this meeting, Iranian foreign minister, in an interview with Iranian journalists in Ankara, stated that he would have a detailed meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

In any case, there are common concerns between Iran and Turkey that need to be discussed, Araghchi underlined.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Ankara early on Monday following a short visit to Syria.

The two sides are scheduled to attend a joint press conference.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Ankara, the top Iranian diplomat said both sides should address their common concerns about the ongoing regional developments.

He pointed to Iran’s constant consultations with Turkey on various issues, expressing hope that the two countries would reach an understanding on regional issues that would promote stability in the region and prevent Syria from becoming a hub for terrorists.

MA/IRN85677488