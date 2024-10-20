'Arab silence’ emboldened Israeli regime to commit massacres

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement called on Arab and Islamic countries, UN, and other international bodies to take action to stop the “holocaust” led by the “new Nazis.”

“The criminal Zionist enemy is racing against time with its massacres and atrocities that it commits around the clock against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” read the statement.

“The Arab silence and international impotence have encouraged this fascist criminal enemy to commit further crimes and massacres in its attempt to empty the northern part of the Gaza Strip of its residents,” it added.

The statement came after the “horrific massacre” on Saturday night targeting a densely populated residential area filled with civilians and displaced persons in the Beit Lahia Project area, northern Gaza Strip, killing, according to preliminary reports, at least 73 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

“We call on Arab and Islamic countries, the United Nations, and all relevant international entities to take effective action to stop this holocaust being perpetrated by the new Nazis, which will have significant repercussions on the security and peace of the region.”

Hamas also urged Arab and Muslim populations, and the free people of the world, to exert more pressure on governments and international organizations to move beyond mere condemnation and denunciation, and to “assume their responsibility in stopping this holocaust being committed by the Zionist occupation, which feels secure in its crimes under American cover.”

The Israeli military attacked residential areas in Beit Lahia without giving prior warning, where hundreds of Palestinian families had taken refuge presuming it was a safe place, Gaza’s Media Office said in its statement.

“The toll is expected to rise even further due to the exhaustion of any medical resources in northern Gaza, the shutting down of hospitals after multiple Israeli attacks, the targeting of paramedics and shelters, and the suffocating siege,” it warned.

The attack was part of the Israeli regime’s continuous war of genocide against Palestinians that has claimed the lives of at least 42,519 Gazans and wounded 99,637 more since last October. Women and children comprise the majority of the victims.

