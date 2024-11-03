  1. World
Turkish FM warns against Israeli attempts to spread war

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Israel may step up its aggressive actions in the region after the upcoming US presidential election, raising the risk of the conflict spread to other countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned.

"Israel’s main goal is to force the Palestinian people from Gaza into Egypt and from the West bank into Jordan. Such a scenario will plunge the region into more instability. Israel may not limit itself to military responses after the US election. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu may take steps to destroy Iran’s nuclear capacity. If this happens, the risk will grow that the conflict will spread to other countries," the top diplomat said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper, according to Russian TASS.

According to Fidan, Israel continues to put forward conditions in talks with the Palestinian movement Hamas. "This makes it clear that it is taking advantage of the negotiations to buy time to achieve its military goals," the Turkish foreign minister noted.

He also said that some progress had been made in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas but the Palestinian movement "finds it important to make sure that a ceasefire paves the way for a process that will irreversibly change the course of Israel’s actions." "At our last meeting with Hamas, we discussed the situation on the ground, a possible ceasefire, the need for humanitarian aid and the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process," Fidan added.

