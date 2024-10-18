Regional issues should be resolved peacefully: Iran FM

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks upon arrival on Friday morning in Turkey's Istanbul, where the third round of South Caucasus meetings in Istanbul, known as the 3+3 format is going to be held later today.

"Given the situation in the region and the invasions of the Zionist regime and the dangerous conditions in the region, I made trips to the region in the recent round, after Jordan and Egypt, now I have come to Turkey," Araghchi told reporters.

"In the meantime, this trip has coincided with the second meeting of 3+3 foreign ministers," he added.

"In the region, there is now a common understanding of the danger of conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, the situation of refugees, and the possibility of war spillover," he added.

"We have always had good relations with Turkey, and in the meeting with the foreign minister and the president of this country, there will be regional consultations," the top diplomat of Iran added.

He continued to say that the "3+3" summit will be held without the participation of Georgia while noting that the rest of the countries in the region have shown their willingness to hold talks and coordinate on the issues of the Caucasus region.

"We must be careful that regional issues are resolved peacefully and that security and political arrangements in the region bring peace and stability in the region," Araghchi concluded.

