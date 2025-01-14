Yemen conducts top-tier military attack on vital Israel sites

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces says the country’s missile and drone units have carried out a series of reprisal operations against strategic positions deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories, as they continue their operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the Israeli genocide.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a televised statement on Tuesday morning that Yemeni missile divisions had conducted a strike on the premises of the Israeli ministry of military affairs in Tel Aviv, using a homegrown Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Saree added that the missile could successfully hit its designated target, noting that advanced Israeli anti-air systems failed to intercept and shoot it down.

He went on to underline that Yemeni Armed Forces will not abandon their religious, moral and humanitarian obligations towards the oppressed Palestinian nation, whatever the repercussions.

“With God's help, we will escalate their military operations against the Israeli enemy until the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on the territory is lifted,” the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces stated.

The latest Yemeni pro-Palestinian operation is the third of its kind within the past 12 hours.

Earlier on Monday, Hebrew-language media reported that sirens went off in large areas of the center of the occupied territories after a missile attack by Yemen.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Monday evening that sirens were sounded in large areas of central occupied territories, after air defense were trying to intercept a missile.

Following the Yemeni missile attack, flights at Ben Gurion Airport were reported to have been suspended.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

