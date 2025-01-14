LA wildfires greater damage than nuclear weapons: Trump

He warned that the real number of fatalities in the affected areas is likely to far surpass the current death toll.

Speaking in an interview with American cable news Newsmax on Monday, he solemnly forecast a sharp rise in the death toll from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires as local authorities deploy cadaver-sniffing dogs to comb through the rubble.

The colossal wildfires, which started last week, were fueled by hurricane-force winds carrying dry desert air. Since then, at least 24 people have lost their lives, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

However, Trump emphasized that the two dozen confirmed deaths are likely to be overshadowed by the actual toll.

The wildfires have already burned over 40,000 acres and obliterated more than 12,000 structures, wiping out entire neighborhoods.

“We’re gonna do things with Los Angeles. You know, I’m already putting my developer cap on because it looks literally– I just saw some very guarded pictures of it. And it’s far worse than you even see on television, if that’s believable,” Trump further said.

As expected, the incoming president already blamed the Democrat leadership for the wildfires, particularly slamming California Governor Gavin Newsom for mismanagement of the “apocalyptic” wildfires.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump said on January 8.

As of Monday, over 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders, a decrease from the previous peak of more than 150,000, while an additional 89,000 were facing evacuation warnings.

