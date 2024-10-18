  1. Politics
Araghchi arrives in Turkey for 3+3 meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is visiting Turkey on Friday to attend the 3+3 format meeting after touring most countries in the region.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday morning to participate in the third round of South Caucasus meetings in Istanbul, known as the 3+3 format.

Prior to Turkey, Araghchi has traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt in continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's regional consultations and diplomatic movements on the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and the efforts to stop the crimes committed by the Zionist regime as well as holding talks with the highest -ranking authorities of those countries.

