Araghchi arrives in Turkey for 3+3 meeting

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday morning to participate in the third round of South Caucasus meetings in Istanbul, known as the 3+3 format.

Prior to Turkey, Araghchi has traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Jordan and Egypt in continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's regional consultations and diplomatic movements on the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and the efforts to stop the crimes committed by the Zionist regime as well as holding talks with the highest -ranking authorities of those countries.

MNA