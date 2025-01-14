US media to broadcast Pezeshkian important message tomorrow

The important message of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will be broadcast on January 15 (tomorrow) from NBC, an official says.

Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabai, deputy director of communication and information of the President's Office, wrote Tuesday on his X, formerly Twitter, that the televised interview of the American news anchor Lester Holt with Pezeshkian is scheduled to be aired tomorrow.

He underlined that the interview with the American media will include a crucial message.

Tehran is well-prepared to hold a fair and win-win negotiation, the official pointed out.

The Islamic Republic seeks peace and de-escalation in the region and the world, Tabatabai noted.

Iran condemns the aggression and genocidal war imposed by the Israeli regime on Palestinians.

