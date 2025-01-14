US's Trump expects to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

“We are very close to reaching an agreement,” Trump said in an interview with the American News Max network late on Monday.

“The negotiators have to reach an agreement and this task may be completed by the end of the week,” Trump added.

The Qatari capital has been witnessing a new round of negotiations for days with the participation of a delegation from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and a delegation representing occupying regime of Israel, in addition to Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators.

Trump did not disclose further details about the agreement.

US upcoming Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is currently in the region and has met with officials from the Israeli regime and Qatar in recent days.

MA/PR