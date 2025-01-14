  1. Politics
Over Gaza genocide:

Pro-Palestinian org. asks Italy to detain Israeli general

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – A pro-Palestinian organization said it had asked Italian authorities to arrest a senior Israeli general allegedly visiting Rome, the latest in a string of attempts to target Israelis with criminal prosecution over war in Gaza.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, which has sparked alarm in Israel by seeking the arrest of Israelis traveling abroad over alleged war crimes, claimed to have filed a case with unspecified “Italian authorities” against Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, who heads the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories, a Defense Ministry body known by its acronym COGAT, Times of Israel reported.

The foundation said it also filed a case with the International Criminal Court in the Hague against Alian, asking it to issue an international arrest warrant for “genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

In a statement announcing the request, the foundation claimed that Alian played a key role in overseeing policies the ICC has previously deemed warrant the arrests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

