Promoting economic coop. important to solidify regional peace

In a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participated in the 3rd meeting of the foreign ministers of South Caucasus Cooperation Meeting entitled 3+3” held in Istanbul on Friday.”

Iran is ready to cooperate with other partners to ensure the establishment of peace and stability, friendship and economic prosperity, based on mutual respect for the principles of independence and equality of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, the Iranian spokesman emphasized.

Promoting economic exchanges and cooperation and strengthening the interactions is very important for consolidating the regional peace and stability, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman added.

The third meeting of the group included representatives from the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Turkey, and Russia. As it has been announced earlier, Georgia's foreign minister did not participate in the meeting, despite the fact that his country is one of the participants in the 3+3 mechanism.

Heading a delegation, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul as the next leg of his regional tour and also attending the 3+3 mechanism meeting. Before the visit to Istanbul, Araghchi had traveled to Jordan and Egypt for consultations with senior officials regarding the latest regional developments amid the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Istanbul marks the ninth stop in his recent regional diplomatic tour amid the escalating tensions.

