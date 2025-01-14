Pezeshkian congratulates Maduro on presidential inauguration

"I congratulate Mr. Nicolas Maduro on his third term as president and wish him success," Pezeshkian wrote in message on his X social network.

According to the government information website, the text also mentioned about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s supports for the legitimate government of Venezuela and is ready to strengthen bilateral relations.

We believe that any foreign interference and attempts to threaten and sanction Venezuela are cruel and doomed to failure, the message added.

Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term as president on Friday, nearly six months after winning the election.

Maduro, president since 2013, was declared the winner of July's election by both electoral authority and the country apex court but opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and some of his backers including the United States claimed the vote was rigged that then sparked the opposition-led violent protests in several Venezuelan cities.

During the inauguration ceremony, Maduro promised that his new presidential term would be a "period of peace."

MNA/