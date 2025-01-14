  1. World
3 killed in Niger herder-farmer clash

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) –  Three individuals, including a village chief, were killed, and several others injured in a clash between farmers and herders through Sunday night to Monday morning in southern Niger.

The confrontation occurred at 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) when herders reportedly invaded the fields with their livestock in a village in Amourzouk, Tanout department of the Zinder region in southern Niger.

The violent clash, which involved the use of arrows, sabers and machetes, left three dead and five others injured with three of them currently in a coma at the Tanout district hospital.

Colonel Issoufou Labo, the outgoing governor of the region, came to the site to assess the situation and extend his condolences to the bereaved families.

Three individuals have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation

