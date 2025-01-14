Iran, E3 nuclear talks serious, frank, constructive

The third round of nuclear talks between Iran and E3 including UK, Germany and France was ‘serious and constructive’, he described.

It was agreed that nuclear talks between Iran and three European countries would continue.

"The third round of talks between Iran and the three European countries was held in Geneva. The talks were serious, frank, and constructive. While going into some details, we discussed and explored ideas in the two areas of sanctions lifting and nuclear that are essential to reaching an agreement," Gharibabadi wrote on his X account.

"There was a consensus that negotiations should be resumed and that a conducive atmosphere should be created and maintained by all parties to reach an agreement. It was agreed that the talks would continue," the senior diplomat added in his post.

MA/6346354