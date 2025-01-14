Cambodia stresses bolstering ties with Iran in all areas

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Vietnam and Accredited to Cambodia Ali Akbar Nazari met and held talks with President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary at the premise of the Assembly on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Sudary pointed to the tragedy of massacring the innocent Palestinian people by the criminal Zionist regime and emphasized the need for countries and the United Nations to play a more active role in resolving the crisis in Gaza Strip.

Iran’s envoy to Vietnam also referred to the role of parliaments in restoration of peace and justice in Palestine and called for the active role of the parliaments as the outright voice of justice-seeking nations to stop the genocidal war of the occupying regime of Israel against Palestinian people in the enclave Gaza Strip.

